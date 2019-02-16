|
Taryn Cayley Brooks
Corpus Christi, TX
Taryn Cayley Brooks, age 33, passed away February 13, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1985 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a 2003 graduate of Carroll High School and attended Harding University. Taryn was self-employed at Unbound Word, a publisher of materials used in prison ministry and substance abuse recovery. She loved the beach, surfing, fishing and making jewelry. She was creative and compassionate.
Taryn is survived by her mother, Tishanne Carroll; Buck and Janet Griffith, grandparents; Yancy Griffith, uncle, and his wife, Paula. There will be a memorial service Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10 a.m., Kings Crossing Church of Christ, Corpus Christi, followed by a private graveside service at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kings Crossing Prison Ministries, 5901 Yorktown Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78414.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 16, 2019