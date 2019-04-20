|
|
|
Ted Fulton Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - A much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Ted Fulton Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully at his home with his family present on April 13, 2019 at the age of 84.
He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 28, 1934. It was in Corpus Christi where he met the love of his life, Rachel Morales Gonzalez. She was his everything and he adored her dearly. There was nothing he wouldn't do for her. He truly took to heart their marriage vows to honor, cherish and love her. They were married 65 years.
He not only had a great love for his wife, but his children too, all 9 of them! Always encouraging them to be the best version of themselves. He took pride in teaching all of his grandchildren how to dunk their oreo cookies in milk before eating them.
He loved to garden growing beautiful plants, such as roses, hibiscus, bird of paradise, Indian hawthorns, Texas sage and plumerias. He enjoyed following all sports, especially football and baseball.
His form of relaxation was kicking back and smoking a good cigar, listening to Willie Nelson and we can't forget the Thursday night BBQ's. He enjoyed family time at Panjo's eating pizza and singing along with Bubba on the Piano. Those were the good times and the beautiful memories we will cherish. He was the epitome of the #1 Father. In the end nothing made him smile brighter than having a great-grandbaby on his lap.
He worked for and retired from the Corpus Christi Caller-Times after 40 years of service. While there he held various positions, retiring as a night shift Foreman in their pressroom overseeing the printing of the newspaper. He loved to come home and read every inch of the newspaper, cover to cover, to ensure its quality.
He loved candy and had a stash all over the house. He was the first one in line at the stores to buy bags of candy the day AFTER each holiday.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Fulton; father, Teodoro Gonzalez; brothers, Johnny Bosman, Frank Bosman; sisters, Mary Dimas, and Nancy West.
Ted is survived by his wife, Rachel Gonzalez; children, Ted Gonzalez, Jr. (Yolanda), Arthur Gonzalez (Anna), Frances Bovolick (Rick), Phillip Gonzalez (Mindy), Margaret Villarreal (Jorge), Gabriel Gonzalez (Sharla), Liz Yzaguirre (Carlos), Cynthia Garcia (David), and Carmen Gonzalez. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, Ted III, Eric, Heather, Arthur, Matthew, Brice, Maegen, Tyler, Angela, Irie, Cody, Charles, Colby, Colt, Bryan, Kevin, Abel, Alexis and Mallory; along with 23 great-grandchildren; brother, James Bosman; and sister, Pauline Gonzalez.
Our youngest sister, Carmen, took it upon herself to move in with our parents to take care of Dad when his dementia had kicked in full time. Always looking for ways to keep him motivated and active by joking and dancing with him. It is this selfless act of love and service that we should all strive for.
A special Thank You to his caregivers Vicky Gonzalez, Inez Sanchez, Cindy Garcia and all of the wonderful and caring staff at Altus Hospice, especially Susie Edwards, Corina Leal, Pastor Susana and Janeen Hight.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 am with entombment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
To offer condolences please visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More