Ted L. Turner, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Ted L. Turner, Jr., 74, went to be with our Lord Saturday, September 28, 2019. Ted spent over 47 years as a local businessman, owning and operating Turner's Gardenland on South Padre Island Drive until his passing. He was born in Victoria, TX on February 10, 1945. After his graduation from the University of Houston in 1968, he began his career at NASA. Ted was proud to be a part of the Apollo missions, especially Apollo 11 and 13.
He founded Turner's Gardenland in 1972, along with his business partners and parents, Ted Sr. and Elaine Turner. Ted Jr. became one of the first Texas Certified Master Nursery Professional and was actively involved in the betterment of his industry. He served on many boards over his career, including Nueces County Horticulture Committee, Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, and was a past region president of the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association (TNLA), also serving on their education and scholarship committees.
Ted was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting at the deer lease. He loved reunions with his Edna High School buddies, the annual Frio River trip and his special tradition of hosting Christmas night fireworks. Most of all, he loved his family.
He married Sherrie Allen Turner in 1992, and they spent almost 28 years together, raising a family and running a business alongside each other. He was proud of his beautiful daughters, his beloved son, four grandchildren and new great-granddaughter.
Ted was preceded in death by his cherished son, Ted L. Turner, III "Trey"; his parents, Ted L. Turner, Sr. and Elaine Koop Turner; fathers-in-law, Claude T. Allen and Larry Lippincott, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie Allen Turner; daughters, Tracy Daffron (Chuck), Teri Stapleton (Andrew) and Megan Turner (Anthony McHan); grandchildren, Turner Daffron, Morgan Daffron, Lauren Mathews (Eric) and Jordan Stapleton; and great-granddaughter, Presley Mathews. Ted is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Michael M. Turner (Jean) and Anthony Koop Turner; sister, Shari Delaine Parker (Jim); mother-in-law, Gladys Allen Lippincott; brother-in-law, Claude T. "Cuate" Allen; sisters-in-law, Sandra Kilgore (Bob) and Sheila Goetzel; and twelve nieces and nephews.
Ted is also survived by his Turner's Gardenland family, made up of numerous valued employees and customers. Even when his physical health didn't cooperate, he always had a smile and friendly conversation for everyone he encountered. Though his accomplishments are many, the legacy he leaves us is how inspiring he was— hard working, never complaining and a positive attitude always.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Maxwell P Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd.. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 808 Louisiana Ave. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Organ Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church 808 Louisiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404; GROW Local South Texas at 710 Buffalo Street Suite 802, Corpus Christi, TX 78401; or .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019