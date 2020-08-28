1/1
Teneasha Cheatham
Teneasha Cheatham

Corpus Christi - FIRST BREATH: On October 29, 1971, a baby girl was born to Cynthia Crenshaw and Phillip Cheatham Sr. Her name was Teneasha Adrianne Cheatham.

EDUCATION: Teneasha attended Flour Bluff HS in Corpus Christi, TX, and later obtained her GED.

CHRISTIAN AFFILIATION: Teneasha accepted Christ at an early age and was saved at Church Unlimited in Corpus Christi, TX.

IN LIFE: Teneasha was employed as a Lead CSR Ramp Agent with United Airlines at Corpus Christi International Airport. Everyone who knew her knew that she loved her bed and her remote! She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas, spending time with her family, and her princess Kristiana, "Grandma's Baby!" She was the life of the party, always smiling, and a heart of gold.

LAST SMILE: On August 24, 2020, God called Teneasha home to rest from the cares of the world. Waiting to welcome her home was her Maternal Grandmother Therlene Crenshaw, Maternal Grandfather Alfred Crenshaw, Paternal Grandmother Vantene Rives, and Paternal Grandfather Marion Cheatham.

LEFT IN GOD'S KEEPING ARE: Her wife, Melanie Cheatham, Her son J'dyn Cheatham, two Step-daughters Raven Downie and Jonai Cirilo, Her Mother Cynthia Holmes (Mitchell), Her Father Phillip Cheatham Sr., Her grand-daughter Kristiana Cansino, Her siblings Dominique D. Lane (Veronica), Phillip Cheatham II, and Mitrell Thomas. A host of nieces and nephews, Dominque Lane, Demetrius Lane, Valerie Lane, Vanessa Lane, Beyonce Lane, Cameron Hawke, Meya Cheatham, Deray Davis-Cheatham, Aaray Davis-Cheatham, Phillip Cheatham III, Dilynn Cheatham, and Se'vawn Thomas, a Special Aunt Linda Crenshaw, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
5026 Old Brownsville Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 851-9000
