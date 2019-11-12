|
|
Teodoro P. "Lolo" Gonzalez
Alice - Teodoro P. Gonzalez "Lolo", age 74, passed away November 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 28, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Manuel and Josefa Gonzalez. Lolo was a combat veteran whom served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War - 1st Infantry of the 2nd Battalion. He was a true patriot and took pride in his country, saluting the flag even through his weak state of his illness. He enjoyed barbecuing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his loved ones. He believed family came first and will forever be remembered for his patriotism and his unconditional love for his family, especially his grandchildren. He had many hobbies which included wood working and welding. He loved to do any work with his hands and creating pieces of art. He was a naturalist who respected all life and enjoyed animals, especially his love for dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Josefa Gonzalez; wife, Sylvia I. Gonzalez; siblings, Manuela Lopez, Lydia Martinez, Salvador Perez, Georgia Vargas, Belia Trevino, Beatrice Navajar, Esperanza Lopez and Olga Emma Sanchez.
He is survived by two sons, Teodoro P. "Ted" Gonzalez Jr. (Marie) of Corpus Christi and Orlando A. Gonzalez (Nancy) of Alice; one daughter, Leila Garcia (Javi) of Alice; nephew raised as son, Ricardo "Ricky" Ibanez Jr.; sister, Gloria Traversie of Lake Worth; grandchildren, Xavier A. Gonzalez (Jessica) of California, Shonea L. Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Kayla L. Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Miranda M. Gonzalez of Alice, Elizabeth Garcia of San Antonio, Fabian L. Gonzalez of Alice, Orlando Gonzalez Jr. of Alice, Javier D. Garcia of Alice, and Andres J. Gonzalez "Little Lolo" of Alice; great-grandson, Xavier A. Gonzalez Jr. of California; sisters in laws and brothers in law, Irma Lopez of Alice, Father Armando Ibanez of Kingsville, Jerry Ybanez of Alice, Luis Ibanez of Alice, and Elsa Alvarez (David) of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved unconditionally.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery with military honors conducted by The United Veterans Burial Association.
Pallbearers will be Orlando Gonzalez, Ted Gonzalez, Javier Garcia, Fabian Gonzalez, Orlando Gonzalez Jr., Romeo Trevino, Ricky Ibanez, Ernie Escobedo and Marcus Hernandez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019