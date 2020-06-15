Teodoro R. "Teddy" Gonzalez
Teodoro"Teddy" R. Gonzalez

Robstown - Teodoro "Teddy" R. Gonzalez, 53, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 10, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1966 in Kingsville, Texas to Valentin and Soila Rodriguez Gonzalez. He was a Catholic and a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his father; his son, Clemente Gonzalez, Jr.; his grandson, Joseph Samuel Garcia; and his grandparents, Maximiliano Hinojosa Gonzalez, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Julia Gonzalez and Teodoro Gonzalez.

He is survived by his wife, Blanca Estella Gonzalez; his daughters, Teresa (Rey) Jones, Vanessa (Joe) Garcia; his mother, Soila Gonzalez; his brother, Robert Gonzalez; his sisters, Lucy (Joe) Loera, Julia (the late Joe) Montalvo, Maria Carmen (Michael) Barbeau, Bernarda (Luz) Gonzalez, Estella (Jesse) Reyes, and Gracie Gonzalez. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove, Texas. Burial will follow at St. John of the Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051





Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
