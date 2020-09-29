1/2
Teresa C. Guerrero
1938 - 2020
Teresa C. Guerrero

Corpus Christi - Teresa C. Guerrero, age 82. She was born on March 11, 1938 to Gilbert and Rosa L. Cruz. Received by the hands and embraced by her beloved husband, Enrique "Shorty" Guerrero on September 24, 2020. They will be dancing in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ our God and Savior celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 28, 2020. Teresa was a 1958, Roy Miller High School graduate.

Teresa is survived by her children, Maria R. Guerrero-Pierce (Renall M. Pierce), Anna Essington (Peter Essington), Enrique (Mary) Guerrero Jr., Armando Guerrero (Priscilliana), Jose Luis Guerrero (Elise), Amelia Abrams (Eric), Rosita G. Hines (Darryl), Virginia Guerrero (Mark), 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
