|
|
Teresa Canales Garza of Alice, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Corpus Christi. She was 86.
Born to the late Policarpo Canales and Herminia Barrera Canales on March 11, 1933, she was raised with her 10 siblings in Alice where she graduated from William Adams High School in 1951. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, Lupe G. Garza on December 28, 1951. Together, they raised seven children, and they owned and operated Industrial Engine Service, Inc. in Alice where she served as its Secretary/Treasurer before retirement. Teresa and Lupe were also well traveled, and enjoyed visiting places like Las Vegas, the Caribbean Islands, Africa, Spain, Hawaii and Jamaica.
Teresa and her family were strong in their faith. A life-long parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Teresa remained active until her death. A former Guadalupana, she also served as a weekly offering counter, as the Coordinator of OLG Bingos, and was a past President of the Mother's Club of Sacred Heart Church.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and as the matriarch of the Garza family, her kitchen table served as a hub where she guided and inspired her children and grandchildren to love and serve the Lord. Their home was always filled with love, a warm sense of humor, and infectious laughter. She will forever be revered as a strong, faithful, and God-fearing woman of character and integrity.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; a son (Joe David "Tractor" Garza); sisters, Carolina Garza, Eva Garcia, Julia Almaraz, Tillie Canales, and Aurora Almaraz; and brothers, Noe Canales, Alfonso Canales, Horacio Canales, Adan Garcia and Lupe Molina.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lupe G. Garza; her sons, Arnoldo (Carmela) Garza, Lupe (Noemi) Garza, Ricardo (Nora) Garza all of Alice, and Ruben (Janet) Garza of San Antonio; her daughters, Belinda (Arnoldo) Alaniz of Aransas Pass, and Patricia (Pixie) Edwards of Alice. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Bubba Garza, Rolando Garza, Arnold Alaniz Jr., Eric Alaniz, Matthew Garza, Aaron Garza, Nestor Garza and Daniel Garza.
The family will be receiving guests at Rosas Funeral Home on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5 till 9 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:30 pm that evening.
Rites of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10 am on Monday, May 13, 2019; interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery, in Alice, Texas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with Rosas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019