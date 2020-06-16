Teresa Tillapaugh
Corpus Christi - Teresa Tillapaugh, 94, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 in Springtown, Texas. She was born on July 7, 1925 to Raymond and Marie Calderon in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from Polly Tech High School. Teresa was employed by Region Ten as a Teacher for many years before retiring.
Teresa married her husband, Alfred George Tillapaugh, in 1957 and they shared a beautiful 34 years together before his passing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Teresa enjoyed volunteering at Christus Spohn Hospital, the V.F.W. and the Lexington. She loved to travel, go bowling, dancing and bingo. Teresa will always be remembered for her devotion to the Catholic Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Choir at St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She prayed religiously and loved everyone she met.
Teresa is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred G. Tillapaugh. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Kathleen McNeese, Patricia Okeese, James Tillapaugh, Tim Tillapaugh, Philip Tillapaugh and Mary and Philip Doss; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother: Jean Calderon; sister: Martha Papenguth and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Tim Tillapaugh and Mark Gilman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parker County Committee on Aging, www.pccoa.org, or St. Stephen Catholic Church in Weatherford, TX.
Corpus Christi - Teresa Tillapaugh, 94, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 in Springtown, Texas. She was born on July 7, 1925 to Raymond and Marie Calderon in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from Polly Tech High School. Teresa was employed by Region Ten as a Teacher for many years before retiring.
Teresa married her husband, Alfred George Tillapaugh, in 1957 and they shared a beautiful 34 years together before his passing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Teresa enjoyed volunteering at Christus Spohn Hospital, the V.F.W. and the Lexington. She loved to travel, go bowling, dancing and bingo. Teresa will always be remembered for her devotion to the Catholic Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Choir at St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She prayed religiously and loved everyone she met.
Teresa is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred G. Tillapaugh. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Kathleen McNeese, Patricia Okeese, James Tillapaugh, Tim Tillapaugh, Philip Tillapaugh and Mary and Philip Doss; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother: Jean Calderon; sister: Martha Papenguth and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Tim Tillapaugh and Mark Gilman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parker County Committee on Aging, www.pccoa.org, or St. Stephen Catholic Church in Weatherford, TX.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.