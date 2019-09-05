|
Teressa G. Brightwell
Aransas Pass - Teressa G. Sheppard Brightwell left this earth, peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones on August 31, 2019. She was 72. Teressa was born on January 30, 1947 to Mary Lee and Royal Van Grumbles, in Devine, Texas.
Teressa dedicated her life to raising her children, stepchildren, grandchildren, other people's children and her beloved animals. She was very well known as the go to hairdresser and took great pride in making sure everyone was always looking their best at the Hairport (a Port Aransas institution). After selling the Hairport and moving to Haslett, Texas she quickly became a favorite hairdresser in the local salon. Even after "retiring" and moving home, she continued to style a select few clients (mainly family and close friends). She was very active in her church, high school alumni association and was a fierce competitor when it came to card games.
Teressa was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Towanda Combest Whitton, her brothers Van Lee and Leroy Grumbles, and her niece Terral Lehman.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Brightwell of Aransas Pass, Texas; her sons Edward Sheppard Jr. of Port Aransas, Texas and Nathan (Alexandra) Sheppard of Austin, Texas; her daughters Rebecca Sheppard (Randy) Wight of Dallas, Texas and Tracie Sheppard of Chicago, Illinois; her niece/daughter Deborah McQueen (Aubrey Ward) of Yorba Linda, California; her step sons Hud (Sandra) Hopkins of Galveston, Texas and Woodrow Ousley Jr. (Michelle) of Aransas Pass, Texas; her step daughters Melissa (John) Stevenson of Ingleside, Texas, Christina (Nolan) Bell of Aransas Pass, Texas, Kelly (Drew) Pumphrey of Fort Worth, Texas, Amy Brightwell of Fort Worth, Texas; her sister Jeanette (Marvin) Leister of Ingleside, Texas; her brothers Curtis (Sherry) Grumbles of Deer Park, Texas and Bobby (Sharon) Grumbles of Port Aransas, Texas; Teressa is also survived by eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Peter's Episcopal Church 555 Enterprise Blvd., Rockport, Texas.
Teressa loved flowers but would also love donations in her name to: www.thecatterycc.org and/or www.spcasanpatcounty.com
