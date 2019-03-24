|
Teri Renee Davidson
Corpus Christi, TX
Teri Renee Davidson, 57, beloved Wife and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 18, 2019. She entered this world on October 29, 1961 in Pleasanton, TX and spent her younger years Calallen where she graduated high school. In 1989, Renee moved to Round Rock with her husband to raise their two daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents R.A. Royal and Marjorie Royal Sanders, and brother Russell Royal. She is survived by her husband John Davidson of 35 years, her two daughters, Kevan Yowell, and Kyle Davidson, grandson, Wade Yowell, son-in-law, Travis Yowell, and brother Reagan Royal. A private service will be held at a later time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019