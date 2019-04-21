Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Terrance Yellets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Avery Yellets


1993 - 2019
Terrance Avery Yellets Obituary
Terrance Avery Yellets

Corpus Christi, Texas - It is with sad hearts to report the death of Terrance Avery Yellets. He passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 25. He was born August 27, 1993 to Pee Wee Yellets. After his mother died when he was only 11 months old, he had 3 mothers (Christine-grandma, Donetta-aunt and Vgee) along with the entire Greenwood family to help raise and guide him through life. Thank you Greenwood family for taking him in as your own. His life was filled with much love and laughter. This is devastating loss for the Yellets, Greenwood and Walker families. He is survived by his brothers Cedric Yellets and Robert Herring, his 3 children (De'Avery 6, De'Leah 2, De'Niylah 1), Vgee-aunt/mother, CK-uncle/father, Kristie and Keisha-cousins/sisters, Donnell-cousin/brother/BFF and many family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Pee Wee Yellets, aunt Lisa Yellets, uncle Anthony Yellets, cousin Tamara Walker and grandpa Thomas Yellets.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME 5922 CROSSTOWN. 361-853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
