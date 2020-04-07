|
Terri Denise Graves
Terri Denise Graves was born on March 19, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was the second child, of five, born to her parents, Willie Harper, Jr. and Erma Harper. Terri was raised and received her early education in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she graduated from West Oso High School, in 1978. She chose Jesus Christ as her Savior, at an early age.
Terri met the love of her life, Tyrone Graves, Sr, in college and on August 10, 1985, they were united in marriage. Through this union, a son was born, Tyrone Graves, Jr., who was the pride and joy of her life. Terri attended the Houston Community College System, and on December 16, 2008, she received an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Child Development. She was employed with Gulf Coast Community Service Association as a Head Start Teacher, where she served in that role until her illness. She was a member of Bible Way Fellowship Baptist Church, under the leadership of Dr. Ivory L. Varner, where she also worked in the Nursery Ministry.
Terri was very proud of her son's accomplishments at Prairie View A & M University, where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering, and she would let everyone know. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sharing special times with them and playing games. She was a joy to be around and always had the most beautiful smile. She was a loving, kind and caring person and always had a listening ear. On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Terri closed her chapter of life and stepped into glory and is now sitting at the feet of Jesus. She will truly be missed.
Left to mourn her sweet memories are her husband Tyrone Graves, Sr., son, Tyrone Graves, Jr. (Ty), (fiancé Breanna), her parents, Willie Harper, Jr. and Erma Harper, siblings: sisters Vickey Tryon (Michael) and Voncille Taylor (Frederick), brothers, Willie Harper III (Joanna), and Lance Harper (Tyra), father-in law, Albert Graves (Athenia) & mother-in-law, Haze Durst (preceded her in death), sister- in -laws: Jennifer Hughes-Herbert (Bernard), Vicki Durst,
Suzanne Durst, Ione Mitchell, brother-in-laws: Roland Durst, Thomas Durst (Effie), Keith Graves, John Durst, Timothy Durst and Tony Shelman (Vonitha), Terry Durst, and Perry Durst (preceded her in death), and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends, too numerous to mention.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020