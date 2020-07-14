Terry Joe Smith, Jr.
Mathis - Terry Joe "T.J." Smith, Jr., 37, passed away July 11, 2020 at his home after a 3 year battle with colon cancer. He was born May 1, 1983 in Corpus Christi, Texas. T. J. worked in the inspection department of Flint Hills Refinery where he had been employed for 18 years. He was an avid fisherman and participated in multiple tournaments.
T. J. is preceded in death by his grandparents, Holleman Leon Smith and Rose Mary Smith, and his step-grandfather, Ward Simmons.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Irene Smith; his parents, Pamela Denise Raska and John Mark Raska, Terry Joe Smith and Deborah Kay Smith; two sisters, Shawna Brooke Tatum and Beverly Leann Smith; three step-brothers, Timothy Mark Raska, Kai Seaton Adkins and Kristopher Lowell Adkins; a step-sister, Georgia Michelle Thamaravelil; grandparents, Roy Mack Crossland, Jennifer Crossland, LaVera Simmons; step-grandparents, Raymond Louis Raska and Shirley Raska.
Visitation with the family present will be from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matthew Thamaravelil and Pastor Willis Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Robstown Memorial Park.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com