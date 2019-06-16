Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cage Mills Funeral Home
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Cage Mills Funeral Home
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Cage Mills Funeral Home
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi - Thelma J. Estell, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1955 to DC Estell and Bertha Estell in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Moody High School in 1973. During her high school years, she was an avid track and field star. Thelma was a generous individual who loved to spend time with family and friends. She was also passionate about watching her soap operas uninterrupted, and completing crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, DC Estell and Bertha Lee Estell and her brothers, David and Joseph Estell.

Thelma is survived by her sisters, June Estell Douglas and Dolores Estell Wilson (Randolph); her special friend, Wanda; Billy Ray whom she raised as her son, all of Corpus Christi, TX; her favorite aunt, Mrs. Jimmy Lee Tolbert of Brunswick, Maine; her favorite cousin, Jackie Tabor of Missoula Beach, CA; her favorite nieces, LaTysha Grant and Star Gallegos (Mark); and her nephew, DJ Estell, along with numerous other family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Ray, Wilbert Sipsey (Stephanie), Matthew Grant and DJ Estell.

Visitation services in celebration of her life will begin on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Cage Mills Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. A Memorial Service is planned for Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cage Mills Funeral Home.

Online condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 16, 2019
