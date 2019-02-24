|
Thelma Louise "Happy" McQueen
Corpus Christi, TX
Thelma Louise "Happy" McQueen passed on to life eternal on Tuesday, February 19 surrounded by loving family. She was born in 1927 to Olive T. Hornsby and Marietta Luce in Brownwood, Texas. Her family moved to Corpus Christi when Happy was in 3rd grade and remained through Happy's graduation from Corpus Christi High School in 1945. Happy met John "Jack" McQueen when he was stationed at the Navy Technical Training Center on Ward Island. He was transferred to Massachusetts but once Jack was discharged from the Navy, he returned to Corpus Christi to marry Happy on August 21, 1948.
Soon after going to work for Southwestern Bell in 1948, Jack was recalled into the Navy and served with the Military Air Transport Service during the Korean war until his discharge in 1952 whereupon he returned to Corpus Christi, SW Bell and Happy. Jack and Happy began raising their family together, moving periodically with the company to Alice, Brownsville and San Antonio, but Corpus Christi remained home.
Happy became Jack's major support system during the 11 years he served on the CCISD School Board. She also volunteered for the United Way and was a member of the Corpus Christi Volunteer Agency, including serving as a board member and fundraiser. She was a charter member of Asbury Methodist Church and a regular visitor to hospitals and nursing homes.
She dedicated herself to supporting Jack's career and his public service while raising three children. She loved family dinners with her children and grandchildren and sharing her multitude of stories about friends and family. She loved collecting bells, each with a story.
Happy was preceded in death by her parents and son Steve. She is survived by her husband Jack, son Scott Norman McQueen (Mary), daughter Melinda Gail McQueen, grandsons Keegan Scot McQueen and William Robert McQueen (Jamie) and two "grand dogs" Bay and Boudreaux.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019