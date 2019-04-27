|
Theodoro "Ted" A. Donna
Corpus Christi - Staff Sergeant Theodoro "Ted" A. Donna, U.S. Army combat veteran, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, in Corpus Christi, Texas. S.Sgt. Donna was 92.
He was born on March 12, 1927, in San Benito, Texas to the late Pedro and Romana (Amaya) Donna. He served his country in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, and in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Infantry Division, during the Korean War. His service decorations include: The Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Ted married Elva Casillas on September 5, 1958 and together they raised a family who will miss him dearly. He was lovingly known as being a mechanical genius who could fix anything. He was quick with a joke and loved to make everyone laugh. He faithfully served his church, Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos/Mary Mother of the Church, as an usher for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Adela Cruz.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elva Casillas Donna, six children; Theodore Donna, Jr., Gloria Jean Aguilar (Danny), Guillermo Donna, Gabriel Donna (Julie), Rosa Linda Sifuentes (Alex), and Rolando Donna ( Maxine), his siblings Hortencia Meurer, Jose Donna, Maria Garza, and Maria Elena Gonzales, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel-Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos Church located at 1755 Frio St. in Corpus Christi. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 27, 2019