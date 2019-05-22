|
Theresa Ann Meguire
Rio Grande City - Theresa A Meguire, of Ingleside, TX, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rio Grande City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 76. She was born on April 16, 1943 in McCook, Nebraska to Louise S. (Monzon) Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband George R. Meguire, Louise Taylor (Mother), Jack Taylor (Step Father) and Agnes Baumann (sister),
She is survived by daughter, Kim M Reyna (Jesus) of Houston, TX, her son, James N Meguire of Rio Grande City, TX, and grandchildren, Aurora K. Reyna, Matthias M Meguire, Nicholas G Meguire, and Phillip M Meguire.
She attended school at St. Patrick Catholic School and McCook High School in McCook, NE. On February 22, 1963, she married George R, Meguire. After marriage, she settled in the Coastal Bend area in 1964, and moved to Ingleside in 1970. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, caring for her pets and gardening. She was active for several years in a bowling league and the Tops Club in Aransas, Pass, TX. She volunteered her time to the Church by working the concession for Bingo, the Altar Society, the church BBQ, and was blessed by Pope John Paul II for being a Trainer and Teacher of the Knights of the Altar for 15+ years. She also worked and retired from the Ingleside School District cafeteria.
The Funeral & Rosary Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 2414 Main St, Ingleside, TX 78362.
Charles Marshall Funeral Home
2003 West Wheeler Ave
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019