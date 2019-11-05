|
Therese Florine Dittlinger
Violet - Therese Florine Dittlinger, 92, left this world on October 21, 2019 at M. D. Anderson with her daughters by her side. She was valiant in her final battle until the last.
Rosary will be recited on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Violet, TX, at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to M. D. Anderson Hospital or Violet Historical Society (envelopes in church foyer). The Neptune Society of Houston is charged with cremation. Sawyer-George Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
