Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Violet, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Violet, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Dittlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Florine Dittlinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Florine Dittlinger Obituary
Therese Florine Dittlinger

Violet - Therese Florine Dittlinger, 92, left this world on October 21, 2019 at M. D. Anderson with her daughters by her side. She was valiant in her final battle until the last.

Rosary will be recited on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Violet, TX, at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to M. D. Anderson Hospital or Violet Historical Society (envelopes in church foyer). The Neptune Society of Houston is charged with cremation. Sawyer-George Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -