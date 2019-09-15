|
|
Therese Shamoun
Corpus Christi - Therese Shamoun passed away on September 11, 2019. She was born in Jounieh, Lebanon, in 1930. In 1948, she married Michel Shamoun and immigrated to Corpus Christi, Texas.
Therese assisted her husband in their real estate and ranching businesses in addition to being a skilled homemaker who enjoyed and excelled at cooking, gardening, sewing and hunting quail.
She was a caring and compassionate friend and neighbor always ready to help in times of need. She and her husband remained close to their family in Lebanon and returned often to visit. Therese was a patriotic American and loved sharing her Lebanese heritage with family and friends.
To her children, family and all who knew her, Therese was the best example of a loving, daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.
She and her husband of 51 years had five children. Therese is preceded in death by her husband, Michel and daughters Lillian and Julie. She is survived by her children, Vivian Daywood (Anthony), Anthony Shamoun, Paul Shamoun (Caroline), grandchildren are Andrea Jacob (Arthur), Anthony and Alexandra Daywood, Michael and Isaiah Shamoun. Her great-grandchildren are Morgan and Arthur Jacob. All feel privileged to have her for their Mother and Grandmother. The family greatly appreciates the care and attention provided to Therese by Janie Valdez, Ofelia Vargas and Dr. David Sutter.
Visitation will be held from 5-9PM, Monday September 16, 2019 at Seaside Chapel; with a Prayer Service at 7PM that same evening.
Funeral Mass will at 11:30AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tuesday September 17, 2019.
Donations may be made to the . ()
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019