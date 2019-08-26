|
Theresie C. Krnavek
Corpus Christi - Theresie C. Krnavek passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at age 83. She was born August 20,1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was a teacher at Cunningham Junior High and at Driscoll Middle School, and retired in 1989 after 31 years of teaching.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Annie Krnavek, sisters Anna Mae Moses and Catherine Garofolo and brother Emil Krnavek. She is survived by her lifelong friend Irma I. Ramirez, sister Mary Reeves (Dom Garofolo), brothers, Jimmy (Marie), Jerry, Tommy (Patsy), Bernard (Dorothy) and Mike (Kathy) Krnavek and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Nguyen as celebrant. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, mass intentions may be made for Theresie at St. Pius X Catholic Church, or donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or School.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 26, 2019