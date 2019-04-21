|
|
Thomas Arthur Jordan, 68, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. Thomas was born on March 31, 1951 in Bertha Minnesota to parents, Daniel and Margaret Jordan.
Thomas was married to Cathy A. Jordan for 48 years. They met in high school where they became sweethearts and graduated from Ingleside High. After graduation Thomas went on to serve in the Air Force from 1971 to 1974. He went on to work in the Construction Industry for over 45 years. When he wasn't working he enjoyed fishing, tinkering with cars and loved the Cowboys Football.
Thomas was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Thomas is preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Margaret Jordan; brother, Jack Jordan.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Cathy A. Jordan; sons, Todd Jordan (Jennifer) and Buddy Jordan (Casey); brothers, Daniel T. Jordan, John F. Jordan and David A. Jordan; sisters, Shirley Yeamans, Wanda Cole, and Margaret Keller; grandchildren, Megan Vance, Taylor Jordan, Baylee Jordan, Stephanie Jordan, Amanda Jordan, and Reid Jordan; great-grandchildren, Kristina Jones and Junior R. Jones. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David (Debbie) Taylor and brother-in-law, Bill (Terry) Taylor.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX. Located at 2003 W. Wheeler Ave, Aransas Pass, TX 78336.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery located at 9974 I-37 in Corpus Christi, TX. 78410
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a contribution to the .
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019