Thomas Ernest Dreyer
Thomas Ernest Dreyer

Corpus Christi - Thomas Ernest Dreyer, 70, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on July 1, 1950. Thomas graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1968 and received his Bachelors of Arts/Masters of Arts from Texas A&I Kingsville/Texas A&M CC.

He was married to Maria Irene Acosta Dreyer on September 16, 1978. Tom had a career in Special Education for many years. He was a charter member of The Veteran's Band of Corpus Christi and the RTA Board of Directors (2016.)

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary N. Woodall; stepfather, Robert Woodall, Sr.; father, Melvin Dreyer; father-in-law, Santiago Acosta; brothers, LeRey Dreyer and Jack Woodall; sister, Stephanie Dreyer; beloved Aunt, Mildred Lawson and Grandparents, LeRey Lawson and Catherine Krueger Lawson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Dreyer; daughter and son-in-law, Julie Ortiz and Rudy Ortiz; son, Jason Dreyer; grandchildren, Elijah Ortiz, Ellie Ortiz and Kierra Ortiz; brothers, Robert Woodall, Jr., and Ernest Woodall; sister, Mary Catherine Woodall DiMichele; mother-in-law, Adela Acosta and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM with Holy Rosary being recited at 12:00 PM. Interment will be Private.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit our website at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
