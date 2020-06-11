Thomas Francis Burke



Corpus Christi - Thomas Francis Burke, "Tommy," 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior 6 June 2020. Tommy was a native Texan, born 2 July 1926 in Fort Worth to Thomas Francis Burke, Sr. and Louise McChesney Burke. Tommy grew up in Houston. His father was assistant golf pro at River Oaks Country Club, Tommy's training ground for his future vocation.



From an early age he participated in junior club and city tournaments, and made his first hole-in-one at age 11! Tommy graduated from Lamar High School and Rice University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and played on the golf team at both institutions.



In 1950, he married his one and only blind date, Joyce Pendarvis of Pasadena, a recent RN graduate of Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Houston. They raised 5 children and 2 grandchildren.



Tommy turned pro shortly after winning the Houston Amateur in 1951. He held assistant pro jobs at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, Seminole Golf Club in Florida, and Shoreacres in Illinois. He played on the national pro tour circuit, then decided his growing family was more important, so in 1956, he accepted the head pro job at Rolling Acres Country Club in Corpus Christi. He worked briefly at Suntide Refinery before he became head pro at the Corpus Christi Country Club in 1958. All his life he encouraged players to love the game, especially the junior golfers, the future of the sport. Tommy retired Pro Emeritus in 1988, after a battle with cancer.



Over the next three decades, due to his resilience and uncanny ability to overcome challenging health struggles, Tommy earned the nickname "Lazarus." Throughout these trials, his faith in Christ sustained him. He continued to give golf lessons and taught a non-credit golf class at Del Mar College for several years. By his own reckoning in 1999, he had given 25,000 golf lessons. Since he continued to teach 20 more years, it is anyone's guess at the actual number! Tommy was a Life Member of the PGA.



His other passion included serving his Savior through the various ministries of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where he was a faithful member since his move to Corpus Christi in 1956.



He is preceded in death by Tom and Louise Burke (parents) and Michael Burke (grandson). He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Burke, Helen Nixon (sister) of Sugar Land, children: Jeffrey Burke (Kirsti Harms) of Austin, Janet Clyne (J. Curt) of Mart, Linda Hill (Bruce), Lane Burke, and Glen Burke of Corpus Christi; grandchildren: J. Colin Clyne (Kelliann) of Walnut Creek, CA, Thomas Burke Clyne (Hillary) of Murrieta, CA, Claire Clyne of Dallas, John Clyne (Shantell), and Mark Clyne of Mart, TX, Stephen Burke (Asia Keene) of Maple Valley, WA, David Hill and Mark Hill (Marissa) of Corpus; great grandchildren: Zoe Clyne, Georgia Clyne, and Sally Clyne, Linus Michael Burke, and Mackenzie Hill; many cousins, nephews and nieces.



A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3151 Reid Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78404, 10:00am Saturday, 13 June 2020, with interment to follow at 1:00pm, at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery in Corpus Christi. For the safety of others, please practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorial donations to go to St. Luke's United Methodist Church "Harvey Roof Repair Fund"



