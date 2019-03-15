Thomas Gomez, Sr.



Corpus Christi, TX



Thomas Gomez Sr. passed away on March 12, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on September 18, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Jesus Vara Gomez and Antonia Salazar Gomez.



Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947 and was a Paratrooper with the 11th ABN DIV, 187th Infantry Regiment, and later the 629th Medical Company. He earned the Occupation Medal for his service, in Japan, at the end of WWII. Upon completing his service with the Army, he was employed at the American Steel Foundry, Cast Armor Division, in Indiana Harbor, Indiana, building Army Tanks during the Korean War. He met Carmen Gonzalez at the steel foundry where they both worked. They married in 1952. Carmen and Thomas made Corpus Christi their home where he graduated from Corpus Christi State University. He retired from the United States Postal Service.



He is preceded in death by his wife Carmen Gomez, by his parents, by his siblings; Willie Gomez, Emily Martinez, Erline Gomez, Delia Gomez, Ora Lee Gomez and Johnny Gomez. He is survived by his children Sylvia Budd (Robert), Thomas Gomez Jr., and Belinda Wait (Clark), by his only grandchild Whitney Martinez (Esteban), by his only great grandchild Nicolas Martinez and by his sister Mary Esquivel.



Thomas had a great love for reading. He enjoyed family vacations, gardening and spending time with his grandchild Whitney and great grandchild Nicolas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Seaside Chapel with graveside service to follow with military honors.