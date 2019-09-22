Services
Corpus Christi Cathedral
505 N Upper Broadway St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Cathedral
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Johnson Shelton


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Johnson Shelton Obituary
Thomas Johnson Shelton

- - Thomas Johnson Shelton passed away on September 14, 2019. He was 76.

Thomas was born in Austin, Texas on February 14, 1943 to William Earl and Catherine (Crow) Shelton. Thomas made Austin, Texas his home until the age of 17 when he joined and proudly served in the United States Navy for 32 years. Thomas retired in the early '80s and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. He then made Taft, Texas his home for the past year. He also worked in civil service. Thomas enjoyed beach combing, fishing and Fox News, but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.

Preceding in death is his daughter: Teri Ann Shelton Miller; his parents: William and Catherine Shelton; and a brother: Greer Shelton.

Survivors include his daughter: Sandra Shelton Flinn (George) of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren: Adriane Cartwright (Grady) of Rockport, Texas; Amanda Rose Flinn of Corpus Christ, Texas; Julia Miller of Victor, Idaho; Collin Miller of Victor, Idaho; and brother: Stuart Shelton (Linda) of Bowie, Texas.

A holy rosary will be recited on September 27, 2019, 9:00 AM at the Corpus Christi Cathedral in Corpus Christi, followed by a Memorial Mass.

Inurnment Services will be held the same day, 11:00 AM, at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas.

A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.