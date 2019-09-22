|
Thomas Johnson Shelton
- - Thomas Johnson Shelton passed away on September 14, 2019. He was 76.
Thomas was born in Austin, Texas on February 14, 1943 to William Earl and Catherine (Crow) Shelton. Thomas made Austin, Texas his home until the age of 17 when he joined and proudly served in the United States Navy for 32 years. Thomas retired in the early '80s and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. He then made Taft, Texas his home for the past year. He also worked in civil service. Thomas enjoyed beach combing, fishing and Fox News, but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.
Preceding in death is his daughter: Teri Ann Shelton Miller; his parents: William and Catherine Shelton; and a brother: Greer Shelton.
Survivors include his daughter: Sandra Shelton Flinn (George) of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren: Adriane Cartwright (Grady) of Rockport, Texas; Amanda Rose Flinn of Corpus Christ, Texas; Julia Miller of Victor, Idaho; Collin Miller of Victor, Idaho; and brother: Stuart Shelton (Linda) of Bowie, Texas.
A holy rosary will be recited on September 27, 2019, 9:00 AM at the Corpus Christi Cathedral in Corpus Christi, followed by a Memorial Mass.
Inurnment Services will be held the same day, 11:00 AM, at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 22, 2019