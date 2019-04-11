Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
Thomas M Kenyon

Corpus Christi - Thomas M Kenyon, aged 75, passed away peacefully in his home on April 4, 2019.

Tom is survived by his wife Trudy, his son Thomas Kenyon, daughter Melissa Woodward, four siblings Rosalind Sinesio, Sheila Hastings, Andre Kenyon, Diane Schunk, three stepsons and nine beloved grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents Dr Thomas and Anne Kenyon.

Memorial Service will be held at All Sanints Episcopal Church on April 27, 2019 at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers please send donation to All Saints Episcopal Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 11, 2019
