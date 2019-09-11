|
Father Thomas P. O'Donovan
Corpus Christi - Father Thomas P. O'Donovan, 77, a priest with the Diocese of Corpus Christi since July 27, 1970, died on Sept. 6. He was Born to Dermot and Joan O'Donovan in Clonakilty, County Cork, Ireland on March 12, 1942.
Father O'Donovan studied philosophy with the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in Leap, County Cork from 1961-1964. He studied theology at St. Patrick's College, Carlow Diocesan Seminary from 1966-1970. He was ordained in the Cathedral of The Assumption in Carlow, Ireland on June 6, 1970.
His first assignment was Assistant Pastor at St. Gertrude in Kingsville in 1970. He served as assistant pastor at Our Lady of Refuge in Refugio, St. Peter and Cathedral in Corpus Christi, St. Joseph in Beeville, St. Peter in Laredo.
His last assignment was Chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Laredo. He later retired at St. John Vianney Residence for Priest.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. John Vianney Retirement Chapel in Corpus Christi with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 11, 2019