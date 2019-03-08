|
Thomas "Tom" Payne, Sr.
Corpus Christi, TX
On the morning of Wednesday March 6, 2019, Thomas Payne Sr., husband, father, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 67 after a long stint with medical issues. Tom will be forever remembered by his wife of 34 years and best friend Sandy, and his amazing children Randa (Dontae), Christi (Michael), Thomas (Tina), (Amanda), his sisters Renee Payne Wilcox (Dean), Sherri Payne Zoesch (Larry), and the many other kids and friends that have passed through his life. Tom also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, extended family, and 9 loving grandchildren.
Tom was a native of Spokane, WA. After High school Tom served in the Army in his earlier years. After the military, Tom begin the long years of service as an over the road truck driver taking him away from his family, urging for the moment to be back in their loving arms.
Tom will be honored by his family at a small gathering over the weekend.
