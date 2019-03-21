|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Pollard
Kingville, TX
Thomas "Tommy" Gaines Pollard, died at his home in Kingsville, Texas on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1946 in Kingsville, Texas to Emily Jo and Melvin Pollard. At a young age Tommy had a love for cars as most young men. He had a long and successful career and was well liked and respected in the car sales field. He made many friends along the way. Tommy proudly served in the US Navy from 1965-1968 for his country during the Vietnam Crisis on board the US Essex as an aircraft carrier. He also had a love for music and played a mean guitar. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Frio River, and the Dallas Cowboys. He cherished his family, beautiful children, and grandchildren that were truly blessings. Tommy was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, he will be missed by anyone that was blessed to have met him.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Emily Jo Pollard, one brother, Matt, and two sisters, Margaret and Francis.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Pollard, children, Lisa (Brian) Trantham, Tim (Rebecca) Pollard, and Travis (Courtney) Pollard, two brothers, Roger (Laura) and David Pollard, grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Madison Trantham, Avery, Emma, Hannah, Harper Pollard, Brett Pena, Lucy, Cotten Gaines, and Elizabeth Pollard, great grandchildren, Jalon and Grayson.
Visitation will be held from 5p.m.- 8p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary. Funeral Service will begin at 10a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 21, 2019