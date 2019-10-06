|
|
Thomas R. (Randy) Conway
Red Bud, IL - Thomas R. (Randy) Conway, 67, formerly from Corpus Christi TX. passed away on September 15, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital St. Louis MO.
Randy was in the car business for over 30 years and retired from the Army Depot. Randy was a U.S.army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Vicki (Miller) Conway and his parents Thomas and Dixie (Deering) Conway
Surviving are his siblings Sheila (Jack) Thoma of Wentzville Mo.,Tanya Glover of Wilson North Carolina, Kevin (Merry) Conway of Waterloo, Illinois Keith (Robyn) Conway of Red Bud Illinois.
Randy has many nieces and nephews and a host of many friends.
In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the American Kidney foundation. Randy requested private cremation
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, October 7th 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Messiah Lutheran church 4102 Trinity River Dr., Corpus Christi TX, followed by burial services at 2:00pm at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH 37 Access Rd. Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019