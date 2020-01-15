|
|
Thomas Ray Brown
Col Thomas Ray Brown, Jr., 72, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 after almost 9 yrs battling Alzheimer's disease. Thomas was born on August 1, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas and Maxine Brown. Thomas is survived by his wife of 49 yrs, Helen, two children: Christina Brown and Norah Brown, mother, Maxine Brown and sister, Cynthia Eckert. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Brown Sr. He was proud to serve his country for 26 years in the Air Force. Obituary can be found on the Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, website.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020