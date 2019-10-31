|
|
Thomas Raymond "Tommy" Ermis
Agua Dulce - Thomas Raymond "Tommy" Ermis, 76, of Agua Dulce, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in a San Antonio hospital. He was born March 9, 1943 in Alice, Texas to Anton, Jr. and Edith Havelka Ermis. He was a retired farmer. Tommy was a member of the Board of Directors of Nueces Electric Co-Op for 42 years from 1977 until the present time, was the President of NEC from 2005 until 2011, and was currently the Assistant Secretary-Treasurer. He was the representative for NEC on the Board of Directors of South Texas Co-Operative from 2002 until the present time, and on the Board of Directors of Smith Gin from 1993 until February, 2019. He was active with the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show for 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Lynn (Hahn) Ermis of Agua Dulce, Texas; his son, Glen and wife Monett Ermis of Orange Grove, Texas; his grandsons, Holt and Ty Ermis and Clayton Kunz. He is also survived by one brother, one sister, two daughters and four grandchildren.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 A.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Canonge officiating. Services will conclude in the chapel.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Hahn, Trent Smith, Coy Smith, Mitchell Flagg, Todd Otahal, Ben Otahal, Holt Ermis, Ty Ermis and Clayton Kunz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) Board of Directors and South Texas Electric Cooperative (STEC) Board of Directors, James and Mona Hahn, Michael and Potsie Fowler, John and Rose Sims and Robert Serna.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019