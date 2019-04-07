Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Thomas Robert Horton

Corpus Christi - Thomas Robert (Bob) Horton Col USMC, 84, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019. He was born October 19, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas the son of Thomas Edward and Lorena Horton. He graduated from East Central High School in San Antonio and Texas A&M (57) with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served for 26 years in the Marine Corp and retired as a Colonel in 1994. Bob was a Professional Engineer working to support the construction of the US. Navy Base in Corpus Christi, the supervisory engineer of the Corpus Christi International Airport and the groundbreaking of Naval Station Ingleside. He was a devoted husband, father, grand/great grandfather. He loved to build and tinker and could always find a project to keep himself busy.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Agapita Horton and three kids, daughters, Sandy and Laura and son, Eddie. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jonathan, Robert, Steven, Tabitha, Ashley and Anthony, as well as three great grandchildren, Hallie, Jonathan and Paxton.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 9th at 12:30 pm at Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. A military burial will follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
