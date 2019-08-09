|
|
Thomas S. Davis
Corpus Christi, TX - We said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather (Papa), and friend Thomas Starling Davis, Sr. on August 7, 2019. He left this earth after suffering a stroke on May 13th.
Thomas was a Corpus Christi native, born in 1942. He was the only child of the late Jack and Kathleen Davis and remained in Corpus Christi his entire life.
In school, he was very active and head strong, showing his entrepreneurial spirit even then. As a young man, Thomas carved his own path in life and became a self-made, accomplished businessman who owned several companies in greater Corpus Christi. The most well-known of these businesses was Skid-O-Kan, a portable toilet company that he operated for 50 years. The Skid-O-Kan brand name became the name of the product throughout the South Texas region. Other successful endeavors included real estate, Gulf Coast X-Ray, Precision Technical Services, Total Recycling, and Allison Trans Tech.
On March 20, 1986, he married the love of his life, Betty Sue Davis. Thomas liked to call her his "bestest friend". During their 33 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and as Thomas would often say, "just dinkin' around". Most of all, they loved spending time with each other.
Fast cars, dune buggies, racing, shooting guns, fishing and hunting were a few of his many passions. Over the years, he was particularly fond of refurbishing antique Camaros and mastering target shooting. However, his most treasured possessions were his family and his dog, Sadie, who never left his side.
Thomas touched many lives through kindness and generosity. He never met anyone he wasn't willing to help or give valuable advice. Thomas always had your back and there was no such thing as a stranger to him. He would become your friend in a matter of minutes. He left us too soon, nonetheless those who were touched by him understood the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Betty Sue, his children; Adele and Paul Balboni of Glastonbury, CT, Chris and Bonnie Schweinsberg of Spring Branch, TX, and Thomas Jr. and Raquel Davis of Corpus Christi, his grandchildren; Cristina and Alex Balboni, Phillip and Jessica Schweinsberg, Eric Schweinsberg, and Darienne, Abby, and William Davis, many loving cousins, life long friends, and his beloved dog Sadie.
Visitation will be held at Kings Crossing Church of Christ on Yorktown Road on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00am, followed by a celebration of Thomas's life at 11:00am. Join us for a luncheon reception at Luciano's Italian Restaurant, 1821 South Alameda, immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Prison Ministry of Kings Crossing Church of Christ (kingscrossingprisonministries.org) or the in the name of Thomas Starling Davis Senior.
Condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 9, 2019