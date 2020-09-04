Thomas Soliz MunizCorpus Christi - In loving memory of Thomas Soliz Muniz, 76, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 1, 2020. Thomas was born on May 31, 1944, in Nordheim, Texas to Benito and Julia Muniz. He is survivied by his loving wife of 53 years, Rachel Muniz; by both his parents Benito and Julia Muniz; children, JoAnna Farias (John), Thomas Muniz, Jr. (Misti) and Amanda Galindo (Jesse); seven grandchildren (George, Brianna, Cassandra, Avernus, Peyton, Gage, Gunnar); three siblings (Elva, Esperanza, Patsy); and numerous other loving family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Vigil Service and Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 SPID, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415 at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.that morning. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.