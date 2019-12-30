Resources
Thomas William Younger

Thomas William Younger Obituary
Thomas William Younger

Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Thomas William Younger, 82, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born in Hillsboro, Texas on January 3, 1937 to William Azell Younger and Allie Audene Younger.

He graduated in 1955 from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, TX and attended Arlington State University. Tom served for three years in the United States Army. He worked at Swift & Co. for 13 years and at Sam Hausman Meat Packer for 30 years; he was an outstanding salesman.

Tom enjoyed playing golf, he played three to four times per week at the River Hills Country Club. He also enjoyed fishing and travelling in their motor home and going on cruises with the Bluff Stuff Travel Club, but most of all he enjoyed playing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; step-sons, Jeff Sherrill and Darrell Dunlap; sister, Peggy Allen, brother-in-laws, J.C. Allen and Randy Wilbanks; grandson, Michael Dunlap, and Niece, Linda Yeager.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Younger; son, Cole Younger (Melanie); daughter, Lesli Younger; step-daughter, Kathy Gleason (Jake); one brother, Joe Younger (Anne); four sisters, Doris Yeager (Merle), Joyce Younger, and Nadene Scarborough (Fred); sister-in-law, Mary Wilbanks; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Younger, Kenzie Younger, Alyssa Abney, Peyton and Lindsay Faulks, Jennifer Walters, Bryan, Logan and Madison Dunlap, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2pm at Asbury Methodist Church, 7501 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
