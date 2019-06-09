Services
Thomason Funeral Home
14700 Ranch Road 12 North
Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 847-2226
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robstown Community Hall
4612 County Road 42
Robstown, TX
Tilda "Ann" Scott

- - Tilda "Ann" Scott, age 75, formerly of Taft, TX passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Heart Hospital of Austin.

Ann was born May 18, 1944 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Paul Whitney Nunez and Sarah LeMaire. She had 4 siblings in which 3 proceeded her in death. She was a mother of 4 children (Beau, Mike, Carl and Patty) and son-in-law Larry. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randall "Clay" Scott, 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and by her energetic side kick pup "Nickie".

Ann loved her Cajun heritage. Her favorite activity was dancing the Sunday afternoons away with country music at Robstown Community Hall in Robstown, Texas along with frequent trips to Vegas to participate in numerous slot tournaments in which she cashed out several times. She had a fancy for birds and enjoyed spending her days watching the feeders to see her favorite feathered visitors.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Robstown Community Hall on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, 12-4pm. This will be an afternoon of cheer. So, dust off your dancing shoes and join us as Ann's favorite band will be providing your entertainment.

Club sandwiches will be supplied by Nolan's. A cash bar will be available for beer/wine/set ups/soda and water.

Robstown Community Hall, 4612 County Road 42 Robstown, Texas 78380. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 847-2226.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 9 to June 16, 2019
