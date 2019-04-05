Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Tim Wilson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Captain Tim Wilson Obituary
Captain Tim Wilson

Corpus Christi - Joseph Timothy Wilson, age 70, passed away April 1, 2019. He was born in Teaneck, NJ on March 16, 1949.

He graduated from Don Bosco Prep and lived in Brooklyn, NY where he married his wife of 38 years. Capt. Wilson joined the Corpus Christi Police Department on August 24, 1984 and served for 30 years before retiring in 2014. Tim was a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated officer. He enjoyed golf, TCU Football, and he adored his cats.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph McGinness, Elizabeth and Donald Wilson, and his brothers Vincent and Donald. He is survived by his wife Trish Wilson and daughters, Danielle Wilson, Jennette Wilson Amos and her husband Neil; his grandchildren, Archer and Audrey; his brothers Michael and Christopher; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now