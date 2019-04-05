Captain Tim Wilson



Corpus Christi - Joseph Timothy Wilson, age 70, passed away April 1, 2019. He was born in Teaneck, NJ on March 16, 1949.



He graduated from Don Bosco Prep and lived in Brooklyn, NY where he married his wife of 38 years. Capt. Wilson joined the Corpus Christi Police Department on August 24, 1984 and served for 30 years before retiring in 2014. Tim was a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated officer. He enjoyed golf, TCU Football, and he adored his cats.



He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph McGinness, Elizabeth and Donald Wilson, and his brothers Vincent and Donald. He is survived by his wife Trish Wilson and daughters, Danielle Wilson, Jennette Wilson Amos and her husband Neil; his grandchildren, Archer and Audrey; his brothers Michael and Christopher; and numerous nephews and nieces.



A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.