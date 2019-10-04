|
Timothy Dwayne Welker
Calallen - Timothy Dwayne Welker, age 41, of Calallen, passed away October 1, 2019.
He worked at Flint Hills Resources for 14 years where he was a tank program construction manager. Tim was a pilgrim on Journey to Damascus #181 in August of 2018. He was also an essential team member of JTD #185 earlier this year where he worked as a Cha serving others. He was an active member of the Corpus Christi Sons of Herman Lodge. You may have also known him as Tim the Tool Man, MacGyver, Russel from the movie Up, loyal husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was a master fabricator who had an amazing talent in woodworking, welding, fabrication, and working with his hand-built sawmill. He was a borderline genius when working on anything mechanical and would always be excited on his next big mesquite log find. He was a true friend to all who knew him and would never refuse a friend or family member who needed his expertise or help. Tim was an avid camper who loved to play horseshoes, pool, and darts. He was very involved with Calallen Baptist Church and the church choir. Tim did not have a mean bone in his body but had the strength of three men. If you had known Tim well enough, you may have been "Welkered," a look he was notorious for giving when he didn't agree with something. Nevertheless, he would always let his heart lead him in the right direction. Tim was a hard worker, extremely dedicated to his family, church, work, and boy scouts; consequently, he was the Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop #65 who received his Wood Badge in 2016 alongside his best friend, Joe Garcia, and made a huge impact on so many young men's lives. When God created Tim, He definitely broke the mold. Everyone who was a part of his life was extremely blessed to know and be around him. He was truly one of a kind. His wife and son, Lisa and Cody, were his entire world, and he loved being involved in every aspect of their lives. He was an amazing husband, and the most loving father anyone could have asked for. Tim made the world a better place, and words could never describe the loss that we all feel, but rest assured, God has the best man to fix anything that needs fixing in Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil Welker and Lewis and Ruth Ussery.
Tim is survived by his beautiful soulmate, best friend, and wife of 14 years, Lisa; his fun-loving, adventurous son, Cody; parents, Terry and Wanda Welker; brothers, Terry (Billie Joe) Welker and Brian Welker; grandmother, Ruth Welker; in-laws, Kay and Ross Stafford; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Leslie Hooper; nieces and nephews, Cally, Aja, Madison, Rylee, John, Larry, Trey, Jack, and Elva; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends who will always keep Tim in their hearts.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Aquino, Pastor of Calallen Baptist Church officiating. Services will conclude at that time.
In lieu of flowers, Lisa and Cody would like to have donations made to either Calallen Baptist Church, C/O Tim Welker, 13505 IH-37 South, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 or to Boy Scout Troup #65, C/O Leslie Hooper, 4317 Wordsworth Creek, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019