Timothy Eston Buffaloe
Timothy Eston Buffaloe

Corpus Christi - Timothy Eston Buffaloe, born 7 July 1955 in Victoria, Texas, passed away 4 June 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 64.

Raised in Bloomington, Texas, and later in Corpus Christi, Texas, he graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1973. He lived a life of hard work and fun, spending time with his family and friends, be it playing cards, fishing, tennis, golf, going to Vegas or wishing when he could go back to Vegas. He enjoyed comedy and shared his humor with his family, friends and co-workers. He also enjoyed live music, food, and loved to travel, despite the difficulty of doing so in later years.

He held various positions throughout his life. He worked at Hope Medical Supply in sales before working at AA Sani Rooter. There he worked as a master plumber, vice president and eventually owner, before going solo as a self employed Master plumber. Later he worked as an installer and sales associate for Sears before finally working at L3 Communications. During his lifetime he struggled with diabetes and he fought a tough battle with kidney disease in his final years. He was cared for, with unconditional love, by his wife, Lydia Buffaloe, and was greatly helped by many medical professionals in Corpus Christi and the staff at DaVita. So many family and friends also supported Timothy during this difficult time. Both he and his family appreciate everyone who gave their time, expertise, and encouragement to him and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lydia Buffaloe, his daughter, Gina Buffaloe, and son-in-law, Christopher Flores. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law - Imelda Fichtner, Brenda Nerios and Elia Nerios and their children and grandchildren, as well as many of his own close cousins, along with their children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marian Buffaloe, and his younger sister, Lisa Gorrell. He is also preceded in death by his dogs: Sweetie Pie, Nelly Belly, Brittany, Trixie, Chloe, and Peanut. The family will have a private memorial to spread his ashes in the places that meant most to him. Please consider donations to the American Kidney Fund in his memory, or in honor of someone you know living with kidney disease.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
