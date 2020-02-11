|
|
Monsignor Tom McGettrick
Corpus Christi - Monsignor Thomas Patrick McGettrick, better known as Father Tom or Uncle Tom, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 87 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Thomas, Bridie, Beryl, Colette, Gerard, Joseph, David, and sister in law Rita.
Father Tom, the second of fifteen children, was born on April 18th, 1932 in Belfast Northern Ireland. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1956 at St. Peter's Seminary in Wexford, Ireland and emigrated to serve the Church in Texas. For almost 64 years he ministered in McAllen, Laredo, Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Robstown, Sinton and Arteaga, Mexico. Father Tom often said that his happiest years were serving the poorest of the poor in Arteaga where he traveled from ranchito to ranchito in his small Jeep.
Father Tom earned a Master's Degree in Education at Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio and a Master's Degree in psychology from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. He also was a certified chaplain who spent many years ministering to the sick in local hospitals.
Father Tom's priesthood led him to many places around the world and with that, he enjoyed embracing different cultures. He was adventurous having obtained his pilot's license in his early priesthood years. Father Tom knew the value of balance in his life by enjoying his Tuesday golf rounds with his fellow priests as well as showing his competitive spirit in tennis with family and friends. One of Father Tom's great passions was supporting and following Notre Dame Football. It was no coincidence that he scheduled sabbaticals during football season in South Bend.
In his later years, Father Tom enjoyed being a part of medical missionary trips to Ecuador. He was instrumental in bringing to fruition the St. John Vianney Retirement Home for priests and was involved in constructing many churches in the Diocese of Corpus Christi and in Arteaga, Mexico.
He is survived by his siblings in Ireland, Raymond (Rita), Brian (Marie), Jimmy (Rita), John (Eileen), Una (Martin), Angela (Joe), Beryl (Desmond), Alice and Joan. Survived by his sibling in England is Mary (Danny) as well as those in Texas, Anthony (Ruth) and Malachy (Margaret). He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces and many loving friends.
The family of Father Tom would like to thank in a very special way the care and support received from Dr. Miguel Berastain Sr., Delia Berastain, Dr. Mary L. Roper, Robin Dollinger as well as the wonderful staff at Angel Bright Hospice.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the Mother Teresa Shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020