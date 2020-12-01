Tomacita "Tommie" QuintanillaCorpus Christi - Tomacita "Tommie" Quintanilla, 82, passed away on November 29, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on April 29, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Helen Endrizzi and her beloved husband Billy Quintanilla.She is survived by her daughter and son, Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch, and Rev. Deacon Billy and Debbie Quintanilla, her beautiful grandchildren, Charles Jarrod Hatch (Stephanie), Melissa Gonzalez (Eli), James Hatch (Sebrina Vega), Billy Anthony Quintanilla (Amanda Vidal) and Erika Ann Quintanilla, Manuel Dominique Gonzales and Janelle Stone (Don); great grandchildren, Benjamin Charles Hatch, Charlie Faith Hatch, Elena Gonzalez, Elijah Gonzalez and LillyAnna Quintanilla along with Baby Stone due in January. Tommie is also survived by her only sister Judy Hernandez (Reynaldo) and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.Pallbearers will be Charles Jarrod Hatch, Billy Anthony Quintanilla, James Hatch, Eli Gonzalez, Ray Joseph Hernandez, Pete Barrientes, III. Honorary Pallbearers will be Benjamin Hatch and Elijah Gonzalez.Tommie graduated from San Antonio Fox Tech High School and soon married the love of her life Billy Quintanilla in 1956. They proceeded to move to Corpus Christi, TX in 1966 and she registered as a parishioner at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Nannette attended school there as did Billy. This became home as far as church was considered. She volunteered as a CCD Teacher and in any capacity she could.Tommie worked numerous jobs, but her most fulfilling had to be as a wife, mother, and grandmother. When her beloved passed, she started to volunteer at Ss. Cyril & Methodius in the office and the school office. What was supposed to be part time ended up being a full-time job, but she loved every minute of it. Making memories not only with the staff, but more importantly the children. Her love of the church was always on display whether at home or when she was out. Tommie's love was for everyone. She led her children to the church and that has been lifelong, with Nannette pursuing Education and currently the Associate Superintendent in the Office of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, TX, and Billy recently Ordained to the Permanent Diaconate, a Deacon assigned to St Philip the Apostle Parish here in Corpus Christi.Some of her greatest memories with her Beloved Billy Quintanilla was being the First Lady of Texas with the Knights of Columbus when he was the State Deputy in 2000 - 2001. They traveled not only the State but the entire United States during his Knights of Columbus days. She was also a Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, along with other volunteer positions. Tommie was invested into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre by the Most Reverend Rene H. Gracida, Bishop Emeritus in 1992. Mom's love was evident with everyone who met her, her generosity was always on display whether with family or simply a stranger and just wanting to help.We would like to thank Stephanie Hatch for the excellent care she gave Mom and Vanessa Soliz with Home Assist Healthcare.Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening by her son Rev. Deacon Billy Quintanilla. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 SPID Dr. Burial will be private.