|
|
Our beloved brother Tomas D. Cantu, Jr., lovingly known as Tico, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 73. Tico was born on January 14, 1946 to Thomas M. and Virginia Dominguez Cantu in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1967.
Tico will always be remembered for his quiet nature and was recently described as "a man of few words". He was employed at Goodwill Industries and CCISD.
Tico is preceded in death by his loving parents Thomas and Virginia Cantu, his sister and brother-in-law, Zulema and Jesse Villanueva, his brother Robert D. Cantu, as well as his brother-in-law Roland R. Chavez and his sister-in-law Viola Cantu.
Tico is survived by his brothers Rodolfo Cantu and Abel (Yolanda) Cantu, his sisters Mary Del Chavez and Mary Jane (Santos) Ronje and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Cantu Family will be receiving family and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas. A Holy Rosary will be recited that same evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 710 S. 19th St., Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
We wish to thank the Certified Nursing Aides and Nurses at Retama Manor Nursing Center in Alice, Texas for their loving care of our brother and Uncle Tico. God's blessings to all.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019