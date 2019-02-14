Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Tomas Gonzales Jr. Obituary
Tomas Gonzales, Jr.

Corpus Christi, TX

Tomas Gonzales, Jr. passed away on February 8, 2019, at the age of 69. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom loved him and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas Gonzales, Sr. and Josefina Guerrero Gonzales.

Tomas is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Ann Castillo; his step-daughter, Amy Castillo (Ernie); step-son, Luis Castillo, Jr.; his children, Tomas Gonzales III, Melissa Gonzales, Tommy Gonzales, Jacob Gonzales, Jessica Gonzales, and Jeffrey Gonzales; his sisters, Maria (Pedro) Herrera, Juanita (Francisco) Herrera, Rachel, Thelma (Rudy) Blanco, Brenda, and Connie (Danny) Garcia; his brothers, Mario Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Tito (Cindy) Gonzalez, Juan (Olivia) Gonzalez, Mike Gonzalez, and Gilberto (Lydia) Gonzalez; Jax, his side kick and fishing buddy; grandson, Justin Castillo and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive condolences on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Services will conclude in the chapel.

Written condolences for the family of Mr. Tomas Gonzales, Jr., may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
