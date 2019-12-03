|
Tomasa M. Vega
Corpus Christi - Tomasa M. Vega, age 76, passed away December 1, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1942 to Victor and Guadalupe Garza Moya in Beeville, Texas. Tomasa was employed by Memorial Hospital for 22 years as a nurses aide. Tomasa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend.
Tomasa enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, knitting and spending time with her family and friends. She found lots of joy playing eight liner gaming and bingo. Her number one thing she loved more was serving the Lord and spending as much time with family.
Tomasa is preceded in death by her father: Victor Moya, Sr., mother: Guadalupe Garza Moya, husband, of 44 years, Ramiro O. Vega, Sr., son: Ramiro Vega, Jr., brother: Marcelo G. Moya and sister: Anita Moya Flores.
Tomasa is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Robert and Robin Vega, daughter-in-law: Olivia Vega, companion: Porfirio Deanda, sisters and brother: Herlinda (Russel) Brown - Austin, Texas, Gregoria (Onesimo) Moreno - Houston, Texas, Eva (Charles) Manning - Beeville, Texas, Victor (Cathy) Moya, Jr. - Austin, Texas, granddaughters: Valerie (Jaime) Gonzalez and Kristy Jean Vega, grandson: Ramiro Vega, III ( Pamela Castro), great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Alina Martinez, Juliana and Jaxen Gonzalez, Jairis Ramon Rodriguez, Ily Marie Rodriguez, Miilani Jean Rodriguez and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Raul Vega, Ramiro Vega, III, Roger Vega, Jaime Gonzalez, Flavio Garcia and Larry Resendez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019