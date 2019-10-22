|
Tomasita V. Bayarena
Corpus Christi - Our dearest Angel, Tomasita V. Bayarena was called home at Sunset on October 20, 2019. Her Sunrise was in Encino, Texas on March 29, 1924 to Jose M. and Natividad Villarreal.
She was married for 66 years to the love of her life, Jesus Bayarena. Our mother gave us the best gifts a mom can give, love, faith and education. We're grateful to God for giving us a loving, understanding, witty and joyful mother.
Left to mourn her loss are two daughters, Mary and Belinda, five sons, Jesse, Arturo (Sylvia), Lalo (Gelin), Alex (Mary), and Mario Bayarena. Seventeen grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Siblings, Tina Pena, Raul (Socorro), and Avelino (Alicia) Villarreal.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 5pm followed by a holy rosary at 7pm at Seaside Memorial, Reid Chapel.
Funeral mass will be on Thursday, October 24th, at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Entombment followed at Seaside, Reid Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019