Tommie 'Faye' Keith SmithCorpus Christi - Tommie 'Faye' Keith Smith, age 95, was called home to our Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was most affectionately known as 'Nannie'.She was born December 12, 1924 in Fort Worth, Texas to Florine Faye and Thomas W. Keith. Her parents moved the family to Corpus Christi when she was in her teens and attended Sunshine High School.She married George Thomas Smith on August 22, 1942 and they had three children, Sharon, Keith, and Charles. Before her husband passed away in 2017 they had been married for 74 years. She and George moved to the West Oso community in the latter part of 1946, where she was a housewife on the farm until the children were grown. She then went to school to become a cosmetologist and taught at both Fisher's and Stevenson's Beauty School. She had a beauty shop in the hospital on Weber before she moved to her own shop, Charm Beauty Salon, on Gollihar. She stayed there until she retired at the age of 75. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 11 and was a longtime member of Travis Baptist Church.Faye liked hosting family and friends for dinner/supper or just an afternoon visit, always shaking up a hand or two of dominoes—her game of choice was Moon or 42. She was an avid deer hunter and always enjoyed a trip to the family deer lease in Dimmitt County. She usually bagged the biggest deer, even out of all the men, including her husband!Her grandchildren loved to come visit Nannie and Papa out on the farm, and could not wait to have a slice of her homemade pound cake or chocolate sheath cake, along with a friendly game of Yahtzee or Uno.She is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, her parents, her brothers Wesley Keith and James Keith, and her sister Sue.Faye is survived by her three children, Sharon Kaye Smith Becton, Keith Ray Smith, and Charles Nolan Smith (Lisa); nine grandchildren, Janetta Faye Becton Gotcher (Don), James Michael Becton (Michelle), Shane Kyle Smith, Kyndra Kay Smith, Dacia Danell Smith Alford (Brent), Tamara Rene Smith Wilson (Joey), Kaley Nicole Smith, Jace Garrett Smith (Jessica), Brenna Marie Smith Key (Brandon); 16 great-grandchildren, Nicky, Troy, Saber, Chase, Benjamin, Joshua, Krista, Kayla, Parker, Preston, Presley, Hallie, Hayden, Carson, Reese, and Kyle; one great-great grandchild, Mikey; and her sister Wanda Keith Beall.A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.