Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Toni Chavez


1942 - 2019
Toni Chavez Obituary
Toni Chavez

Corpus Christi - Toni Chavez, age 77, passed away on October 6, 2019. Toni was born on February 10, 1942 to Edwardo and Jesusa Chavez. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1958. Toni was employed by Robert L. Moore Community Center. Toni enjoyed dancing, singing, puzzles and especially playing with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, sense of adventure, service in the community and devotion to her family. She loved taking care of children and teaching. She was a team mother to her son's baseball teams and PTA member at all their schools. Toni was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Toni is preceded in death by her father; Edward, mother; Jesusa, sister; Alice, brother; Edward, and son; Michael.

Toni is survived by her sons; Jesse (Vicky) Chavez, Alberto (Fran) Ortiz, Ralph Ortiz, III, Herman Douglas (Patricia) Harvey, III, one brother, four sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Funeral Service and Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 10, 2019
