Toni Marie FigueroaCorpus Christi - Toni Marie Figueroa, age 31, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday. June 17, 2020. Toni was a lifetime resident of Corpus Christi, Tx. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. Toni had a heart of gold, so selfless, always giving and helping others even if it were her last.Toni is preceded in death by her daughter, Sophia DeLaGarza, maternal grandparents, Eliazar and Maria Alicia Valenzuela and paternal grandparents, Lorenzo and Trinidad Figueroa.She is survived by her spouse, Juan DeLaGarza, daughters: Julisa Marie DeLaGarza, Antonia Inez DeLaGarza and son, Juan Angelo DeLaGarza, mother, Victoria(Luis) Valenzuela-Valdez, Father, Antonio (Mary) Figueroa, step-mother, Lisa Medrano, second-mother, Priscilla Salazar, sisters, Veronica (Juan) Figueroa-Chapa, Yvette (Armando)Mendoza, Jennifer Jaime, Virginia (Robert) Ramos and Vanessa Stewart, brothers: Antonio Figueroa Jr. , Lorenzo Figueroa, Anthony Xavier Figueroa, Antonio Stewart and Benjamin Martinez.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary and Funeral service will be limited to immediate family only (65 people). A livestream of the Rosary and Service will be available for friends and family to view from their home.